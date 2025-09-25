Lewes Footpaths Group walk report

On Monday 22nd September, eight members started on this very enjoyable stroll starting from Horsebridge. We quickly came upon the derelict McDougalls Flour Mill.

The Mill closed in 1968. Previously it had been a mill for centuries. It is now in a very sad state. Carrying on, we walked along the edge of very deep streams reaching a tranquil lush field. By now the sun was shining and it was so pleasant to be out walking.

We soon reached Horselunges Manor, a spectacular old, moated manor house. We all strolled over the drawbridge to have a peep at the manor house itself.

The lady of the house came out and gave Clare a potted history which she shared with us. We soon came to Hellingly Church, hoping to have a visit inside but found workmen carrying out extensive repairs but we did manage to have a look inside.

On the walk

We walked across many more fields and over the Cuckoo Trail. Then we carried on up the hill, through woodlands and fields to rejoin the road and walk back to Horsebridge via the Cuckoo Trail. Although this stroll had been walked before, it is such a popular route that all members enjoyed it. The walk was led by Jean.