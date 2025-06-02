Lewes Mayor takes the plunge in a quackers fundraising stunt

Pells Pool Community Association has committed to fundraising £12K this year for a new hoist and accessible steps to improve access into the pool for those with disabilities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Mayor of Lewes, Emily Clarke, had the pleasure of officially opening Pells Pool for the season on Saturday 31st May and this dignitary decided to leave her dignity at the door to raise some funds for an exciting new project at the Pells Pool, England's oldest freshwater lido.

"I swapped my mayoral bling for a giant inflatable duck costume and swimming a chilly length of the pool, to help raise funds towards this brilliant project", Emily laughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm asking locals and beyond to dig deep and sponsor my Pells plunge, to help make this wonderful community asset accessible to all. To donate to this wonderful cause, follow the link - Crowdfunding For Good From JustGiving

Mayor Emily Clarke taking a dip in Pells Pool

“This year my theme is Community Support and the issue of access is a hugely important one. As someone with a hidden disability, this is particularly close to my heart."

Jean Lawrence, Chair of Lewes Area Access Group said, "We are delighted that Mayor Emily Clarke has chosen to raise money for this much needed piece of equipment at the Pells pool. This will further enhance accessibility to the Pells for local adults and children with mobility challenges who are presently unable to join the rest of us in enjoying this wonderful facility. It will not only enable equal access for individuals but reduce the real risk of injury to those supporting them."

Pells Pool Community Association says, "being in the outside waters of the lido, experiencing the peaceful environment, the water, the skies and the trees is very special to everyone. This year, we want to improve our access for those with disabilities by providing improved accessibility to the pool with a new set of accessibility steps and a hoist. To help us on our way, the Enjoolata Foundation have kindly offered to match fund the first £1500 that we raise towards improving our accessibility equipment, helping us reach the first £3000. We plan on doing further fundraising events throughout the season to reach the goal of £12K to pay for a hoist and new accessible steps into the pool."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pells is a friendly and inclusive pool and operates as a ‘not for profit’ charity aiming to support wellbeing and health across our community.

Mayor Emily Clarke dressed as a duck with Councillor Blackwell, Lewes Town Crier, Jon Borthwick and some of the team from Pells Pool

The Pells Pool Community Association (PCCA), who manage the Pool on behalf of Lewes Town Council are celebrating a new 30-year lease agreement between themselves and the Council. In 1988 the pool was threatened with closure and the residents of Lewes set-up a campaign to save the pool. In 2001 the PCCA was set-up as a charity and non-for-profit company with a committee of Trustees to run the much-loved pool. The new 30-year lease agreement secures the future of Pells Pool.

First opened in 1861, Pells is an unheated, spring-fed pool, 50 yards (46m) long and 25 yards (23m) wide. As well as the main pool, there’s a paddling pool for kids, a sauna, a sun terrace and a beautiful tree-lined lawn, where you can picnic and relax after an invigorating plunge. The water is heated by the sun, so it's usually cool at the start of the season but soon warms up as the weeks go by.

Tickets for admission and swimming can be bought from the pool’s website pellspool.org.uk up to two weeks in advance, or in person at the pool.