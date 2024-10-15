Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of residents of Lewes in East Sussex have come together to write their own practical guide to ‘retrofitting’ homes in the town to make them more energy efficient, cosier, and cheaper to heat.

Using detailed drawings, the guide sets out best practice principles for property retrofit. It explains how to limit draughts, install insulation to different parts of a building, control ventilation and minimise the risk of condensation.

The guide also includes information about installing heat pumps, solar panels, and sustainable drainage, as well as planning and building control. There is information on grants and loans to help finance the work.

Addressing the climate emergency: the idea of a home retrofit guide started on Lewes’ Nevill Estate, where a group of residents had formed Nevill 2030 during the Covid-19 lockdown to explore what steps they could take in their own lives to address the climate emergency.

The principal authors of the guide – Suzy Nelson, a retired architect planner, and Ann Link, who retrofitted her own home in 2009 – were aware that many people felt they didn’t know where to start, or how to get advice on how to improve the energy efficiency and comfort of their homes.

Homes that are affordable to run

The guide has also benefited from the expertise of Ian McKay, a local architect and founder of sustainability consultants Deeper Green, who supplied detailed drawings on insulation methods. The guide was designed by Lynda Durrant, who directs all the graphic design for Lewes Climate Hub.

Suzy and Ann say their vision is for every home in Lewes to be affordable to run, comfortable, and healthy to live in – contributing to Lewes District Council's aims of reducing carbon emissions across the whole district.

A public launch event for the guide is being held on the Nevill Estate in Lewes on Sunday 20 October, 4pm, at St Mary's Hall, Highdown Road.

A printed version of the guide will go on sale for £5 at Lewes Climate Hub – for details email [email protected]. It can also be viewed on the Lewes Climate Hub website at lewesclimatehub.org/lewes-home-retrofit-guide