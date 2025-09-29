Lewes' Shoutyman: a new attire for our Town Crier

Jon’s new attire was created by makers Seema Austin, Sarah Webb, Amelia Pimlott and Lewes Town Council’s own councillor, Nicky Blackwell. The updated attire is not only striking but also environmentally conscious. Designed to meet Theatre Green Book sustainability benchmarks, over 60% of the materials used are recycled or repurposed.

Jon’s new coat is made from deadstock fabric – surplus material from large-scale manufacturing that would otherwise go to waste. His waistcoat is made entirely from second-hand fabrics sourced in local charity shops, including a pair of silver sparkly jeans.

His hat, generously donated by Cathy Darcy of Darcy’s, is safely stored between engagements in a mid-century hatbox, also found in a local charity shop.

Lewes’ last recorded Town Crier before Jon was Charles Wood in 1881, a butcher by trade who lived on St Nicholas Lane. A photograph of Mr. Wood – along with his staff and bell – survives in the Edward Reeves Archive and his bell now resides in the Mayor’s Parlour.

Fast forward to today, and Jon Borthwick has held the role for 14 years, once the youngest Town Crier in the country. Recently formalised in 2024 by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce and Town Council, he continues the tradition with an unwavering passion for our local community.

“I love connecting the community and doing whatever I can to bring people together to have fun,” says Jon.

But this isn’t just an attire refresh — it’s part of a wider effort to reimagine what a Town Crier can be in the 21st century. That’s why Lewes Town Council invited young people to submit their ideas for future “Crier Attire” – designs that reflect what’s unique about Lewes today.

From the chalky white cliffs and rolling Downs to the brown-blue-green tides of the River Ouse, the project encouraged entries that embrace Lewes’ identity, landscape, and inclusive values.

The unveiling of Jon’s new outfit took place during a breakfast reception on 14th September, ahead of Heritage Open Day. The winning young designers, Benji and Emily, were invited along with their families to enjoy tea and pastries, joined by Mayor Emily Clarke and Councillor Wendy Maples.

Jon then headed outside for his first cry, to encourage residents and visitors to come and explore the Town Hall on Heritage Open Day.

Jon said “What can I say? I love my new attire. I see the role of the Town Crier as a role that helps the community connect and couldn’t be more proud of our two winners; their designs, along with the skills of local makers and do’ers, have really captured the magic of Lewes and the Pride of Sussex. I can’t wait to get out on the streets, in all weathers, celebrating our awesome town!”

Thank you to the wonderful makers that helped make Jon’s new livery, and most of all, to Emily and Benji for their fantastic design skills. We can’t wait to see Jon in his shiny new attire at his next engagement!

1 . Contributed Lewes Town Crier, Jon Borthwick with Benji and Emily the competition winners Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Town Crier and guests in the Town Hall foyer before his first cry in his new attire Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Harvey's applique, designed by Benji Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Martlett buttons, designed by Emily Photo: Submitted