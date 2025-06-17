Lewes Town Council celebrates Sussex Day with a big thank you to the Town Crier

Following the traditional Sussex Day cry, which emphasises the importance of looking after the county’s environment, the Town Crier was informed he would be receiving a range of local goods to thank him for his work 'crying' for the town this year.

The Mayor of Lewes, Councillor Emily Clarke, presented the Town Crier with a hamper of goodies generously donated by local independent shops including, and honey and veg provided by Town Councillors.

Jon Borthwick, Lewes Town Crier said, “Sussex Day is about celebrating our county. I couldn’t be more proud to represent our County Town, especially on Sussex Day.

“I like making a noise to celebrate other people and celebrating myself isn’t something I’m comfortable with on the whole, but I was completely overwhelmed by the love and support from Lewes Town Council.

“Thanks all for all the efforts put in to make it work - and all the gifts! It was a phenomenal selection of local Fayre! It's so appreciated by a very humbled Shoutyman who is now bursting with gratitude.”

The thanks keep flowing

A full Lewes Town Council reuseable cup was ceremoniously offered as part of the hamper, but when asked to inspect a bucket of water lifted from the River Ouse, the Town Crier proclaimed “I won’t be drinking that!” and threw the contents back in the river. The cup was quickly replaced with a bottle of Harveys beer.

Councillor Wendy Maples, Chair of Lewes Town Council’s Communications and Engagement Committee commented after the occasion, “I’m so grateful to our Town Crier for leading the Sussex Day celebrations and so many other celebrations in the town. Perhaps we have created a new local tradition of inspecting the Ouse today!”

On Sunday local environment group Love Our Ouse revealed that the Ouse – a tidal river, which is home to a wide variety of birds, fish and insects – is contaminated with pollutants.

Natasha Padbury, Love Our Ouse Director, said, “Sadly the Ouse faces a multitude of challenges which have a huge impact on all species, including humans. Our recent community UK Waterblitz testing event and other key data sources confirm this.

“For example, the Ham Lane sewage treatments works just south of Cliffe Bridge spilled for a staggering 4,824.34 hours in 2024. Degradation has become the norm. Quality

water is essential for life and the Ouse has the right to be healthy. It's critical we all play our part.”

1 . Contributed Councillor Matthew Bird, Councillor James Herbert, Town Clerk Veronique Poutrel, Councillor Wendy Maples, Councillor Adrian Ross, Lewes Town Crier Jon Borthwick, Councillor Dirk Campbell, Councillor Emily Clarke and Councillor Kevin West at the Town Crier's thank you on Cliffe Bridge in Lewes Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Town Crier was presented with a bottle of Harveys Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lewes Town Crier Jon Borthwick on Cliffe High Street in Lewes Photo: Submitted