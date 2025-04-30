Lewes VE Day celebrations will include a torchlit procession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes will be commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day with two events that befit the traditions of the town.

On the evening of May 8th a torchlight procession will make its way through the heart of the town. Commencing at 21.00 the procession will leave Nevill Green proceeding along Nevill Rd and make its way down to Western Rd and into the High St. On arrival at the war memorial, wreaths will be laid in memory of those that gave their lives so that we can have ours. The procession will then continue down School Hill into Cliffe High St, Malling St, across the roundabouts to Mathew Way and in to Malling Brooks where a bonfire will be lit. Please note that there will not be a firework display as the Bonfire will be the focal point representing the light of peace that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

On the evening of May 10th, the seven Bonfire societies of the town with the support of Lewes Town Council, Chalk Cliff Trust and Harveys Brewery will be hosting a VE Day celebratory dance at the Town Hall. The evening will consist of live music commencing with the Lewes Glynde and Beddingham brass band. They will be followed by ‘The Cadettes’, a female vocal harmony trio that are determined to keep the spirit of the 1940’s alive. The evening will conclude with a fantastic 5-piece swing band that go by the name of ‘The Brouges’.

There will be a fully licensed bar and food available throughout the evening.

Attendees are encouraged to wear 1940’s attire although this is not mandatory.

The evening will run from 18.30 through to 23.00 and tickets are priced at £15 per head. There will be a limited number of tickets available on the door, but you are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance from the Lewes Tourist Information Office, Gardeners Arms or The Black Horse.

All profits from the two events will be donated to the Royal British Legion.

Be sure not to miss what will be a joyful and unforgettable evening.