Lewes woman continues with charity walk despite bad fall

Ruth O’Keeffe from Lewes started walking the 630 miles of the South West Coast Path in 70 sections two years ago in aid of the Landport Community Hub, a community building run by local people for local people. Despite a bad fall during the 26th section of the 70 she is determined to continue and complete the walk. “I was coming down a grassy slope on the walk between Lulworth Cove and Osmington Mills in Dorset when I slipped and fell,” Ruth said. “I heard a crack sound as my right hand hit the ground and knew I had broken my arm. I was a mile from any road and wasn’t sure what to do next.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I realised unless I could get to the road I would have to be rescued by air ambulance - and I am so scared of heights I decided I might die of fright being winched up on the rope! So I had to walk on; luckily my back injury didn't stop me walking at that point."

Ruth phoned her husband Nick who came and rescued her, from Ringstead, and took her to the nearest hospital in Dorchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They tried twice to get the bones in my wrist back into the right place but in the end I had to have an operation to put a plate in after we got home to Sussex” Ruth explained “and by this time I couldn’t walk.”

Trusty stick and walking boots both essential

Ruth, who has had a complex scoliosis since her teens, had to fight to get back on her feet but is walking again with a stick.

“In May I completed two more sections of the path, from Westward Ho! to Bideford and then on to Barnstaple in North Devon” she said, “ I chose them because they are the flattest easiest sections but it still took me three goes, walking for a whole day each time, to complete the two walks. I averaged just under 1 mile an hour. People were so kind and encouraging that it really helped me to keep going.”

Having now completed 28 sections of the 70 Ruth will be back walking near St Ives in Cornwall in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My initial goal is to raise £15,000 towards the Hub being owned by the charities that run it - the Just Giving page has nearly £2000 raised so far. Please consider supporting the Hub through the page, every single donation gets us closer to securing the building for local people for good.”

You can find Ruth’s fundraising page by putting “Just Giving Ruth Landport” into a search engine which will take you to “Ruth’s fundraiser for the Landport Community Hub”