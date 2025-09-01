Lido land: Exhibition about the Old Bathing Pool site in Hastings

West Marina Partnerships is hosting an exhibition that revolves around the famous Bathing Pool on Seaside Road, featuring its creation, its glory and demise.

It also features the current plan to develop a housing estate on the site, as well as community-led alternative concepts and detailed designs.

Here are the opening times:

Opening Celebration Friday 5 September 6 - 9pm with the gallery is open 12 - 5pm on Friday 5 - Sunday 7 September & Friday 12 - Sunday 14 September.

The venue is Electro Studios, Seaside Road, St Leonards-on-Sea TN38 0DF.

If you have any queries then do not hesitate to contact Colin Booth on 07969 729 930.