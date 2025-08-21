Lifetime Achievement Award for SECAmb paramedicine trailblazer
Professor Julia Williams received the prestigious award, the highest honour the College can bestow, at a special ceremony at Keele University recently.
"The impact that Julia has had on the paramedic profession, both nationally, internationally and here at SECAmb is extraordinary," said Jaqui Lindridge, Chief Paramedic Officer at the Trust.
"A trailblazer in paramedic-led research, Julia has been instrumental in empowering and enabling paramedics to develop a firm evidence base for practice and richly deserves this College of Paramedic Lifetime Achievement Award."
The award marks Prof Williams' tireless efforts in advancing paramedicine. As well as being a pioneer in advocating for degree-level paramedic programs, Prof Williams founded prominent journals that have become essential platforms for sharing new knowledge. These journals have enabled paramedics worldwide to engage in academic discussions, stay updated on the latest developments, and apply evidence-based practices in their work.
"Her commitment to creating these resources demonstrates her dedication to fostering a culture of research within paramedicine, ensuring that it thrives as a scientific discipline," said a College of Paramedics' spokesperson.
Prof Williams, who has been Head of Research at SECAmb for 12 years, said: "I'm incredibly honoured and genuinely humbled to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award. Being recognised by my peers, especially for something as close to my heart as research, is truly special.
"I've had the privilege of working alongside amazing colleagues who've inspired and supported me throughout my career, and I sincerely hope I've provided similar support and encouragement to others along the way."