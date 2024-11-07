Lindfield Bonfire Society thank Deputy Mayor for Haywards Heath Town Council grant

The Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, was delighted to visit the Lindfield Bonfire Society on the morning of their busiest day to see how they have benefited from the community grant awarded to them from Haywards Heath Town Council.

Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, says: “Although Bonfire Night is only one day of the year, Haywards Heath Town Council were delighted to support the society as the team work all year round to plan a fantastic night for the community, as well as supporting some incredible children’s charities.

"Fundraising is a non-stop activity for the society, as some of you may recall their fun ‘china smash’ stall at our annual Town Day event, which was a smash hit with the community!

"I was delighted to go along and meet them, witnessing not only their charity fundraising but also the Bonfire event was a spectacle, with a torch lit parade and Burgess Hill Marching Youth Band, accompanied an enormous Guy to be lit on Lindfield Common. All of this was followed by a truly awesome firework display.

Lindfield Bonfire Society torch lit parade

"We are incredibly lucky in our part of England to have bonfire societies passionate about tradition in a unique way. My thanks go out to the volunteers, the sponsors and of course, a huge thank you to Sussex Police and the emergency services for keeping us safe on the night.

"It is so good to see our community grants going to great use within the local community and I’m already looking forward to attending next year’s bonfire event!"

A spokesperson from the Lindfield Bonfire Society added: “Lindfield Bonfire Society is very grateful to Haywards Heath Town Council for their very generous grant and we were delighted to see the Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath at our event.

"Lindfield Bonfire Society members are very proud of the long tradition of bonfire in Lindfield. The earliest records of 5th of November celebrations in Lindfield date back to 1881, where there were the customary street fires, dragging of tar barrels and much riotous behaviour!

"We now have a very honoured tradition of raising funds for local children’s charities.”

For more information on the Lindfield Bonfire Society, visit https://lindfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk/