Lions Club welcomes new member

Billingshurst & District Lions Club President, Peter Coleman, had pleasure in welcoming another new member into the Club at a recent Business Meeting held in the Pavilion at Jubilee Fields in Billingshurst. Christina McLennan-Murray is the ninth member to join in the past two years. Christina moved to live in Billingshurst in 2023 and was “Looking for an organisation to help me get involved in helping my new community”.

Christina knew about Lions from living in Spain, through a charity shop Lions ran in the town and supported local causes. She learned of Billingshurst Lions after joining a ‘Heartsmart’ walk around Lurgashall, lead by Lions Past President, Richard Melcio.

“Richard suggested I call in at the Bookshop in Jengers Mead, when he was on duty to learn more. I then met Viv Diggens, Membership Coordinator, who explained the heritage of Lions and covered a variety of projects; both Richard and Viv were very enthusiastic and proud of the Lions achievements.

“Viv arranged for me towork in the bookshop alongside other Lions and later invited me to attend a ‘book give-away’ at St. Mary’s C of E School in Pulborough. I thoroughly enjoyed the bookshop and the school children were delightful, so pleased with their books. It was lovely to hear that some of the children knew of the Lions from winning one of the Lions ‘Poster for Peace’ competitions”.

Christina McLennan-Murray with President Peter Coleman (Left) and sponsor Richard Melcio (Right)

Prior to leaving employment in 2016, Christina held various management roles in vehicle fleet leasing to corporate companies and public sector organisations, including; Customer Service, Account Management, Business Development and Project management. Since moving to Billingshurst, Christina has taken on a role as Public Enquiry Volunteer, working in the Police Hub at the Billingshurst Community & Conference Centre.

Viv Diggens says, “We are delighted Christina has joined Billingshurst Lions, which means the Club now has six women members, with the advantage of bringing their perspective into what was once a male dominated environment”.