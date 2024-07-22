Little and large characters draw visitors to Hastings show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors admired plants large and small when a Hastings community hub staged a Cactus and Succulent Show on Saturday (July 20).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by the British Cactus and Succulent Society’s Rother Valley branch, was hosted by volunteers at Alexandra Park Greenhouse, of St Helens Road.

Among exhibitors were Christian Hamilton and his 12-year-old daughter Emilia, from the society’s Brighton and Hove branch. The pair have been growing cacti and succulents for the past three years after seeing them at a show at Lullingstone Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branch secretary Mr Hamilton said he found the hobby very relaxing and Emilia, who specialises in Lithop succulents, known as living stones, said: “It’s a very calming hobby and unique.”

Alan Bromley with the world's smallest cactus.

Alan Bromley, Rother Valley branch secretary, displayed the smallest cactus in the world – the Blossfeldia Liliputana – which comes from Bolivia and Argentina – as well as a large Astrophytum Starplant which hails from Mexico. He was giving away seed growing kits for children as well as booklets about his hobby.

Rother Valley branch member Stuart Riley, who sells cacti and succulents as well as growing them in four greenhouses at his Eastbourne home as a hobby, said: “It’s just an addictive hobby; they are all very different and easy to grow. “

Greenhouse volunteer Eddie Weekes (correct) also manned a stall, showing and selling the cacti and succulents which he grows on his balcony at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rother Valley branch meets on the second Thursday every month at 7.30pm in Sedlescombe Village Hall. More details from 07876 024402 or via email [email protected]

The greenhouse is open every Saturday from 10.30am to 12.30pm and Thursdays from 2.30pm to 5.30pm for receiving plants that are recycled and sold to raise funds for the project.