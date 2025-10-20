Littlehampton Bonfire Event Saturday 25th October

It may be wet and breezy now, but the forecast for Saturday is satisfactory - it's ON!

This Saturday the town and beach front will come alive with the excitement of this traditional Sussex bonfire event! The main event commences at 7.30pm with a grand torchlight parade with 50 entries including traction engines, local marching groups, bands, torch-bearing & costumed massed bonfire societies from across the county and illuminated floats. As the parade arrives at east beach green a huge bonfire will be lit. This will be followed by an awesome firework display - even better than last year! x8g3qyt

This incredible event is all organised by a small team of local volunteers who give their time for free. We are always looking to recruit new members - please see www.littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk for details of how to get involved.

Programmes are available in many local shops or from street sellers on Saturday in the town centre - all proceeds go towards event costs - which are substantial - approx £33,000 for 2025. Please support the event by generous donations into collection buckets along the route or via the link to our Just Giving appeal - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/littlehampton-bonfire-society?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL

New Route for 2025 & future events

The programme contains all you need to know to enjoy a safe & fun event. Please bear in mind of course that all times given are approximate - we do endeavour to stick to published timings, but in a live event this is not always possible. Main timings (approx): Parade 7.30 pm / Bonfire lighting 9pm / Fireworks 9.15pm

Revised and now permanent route (see image or programme): The committee listened to feedback - most people wanted a longer parade - this also means it will be possible to space out more along the route, of course.

There are parking restrictions in place along the route so please check road signs as parking in the road closure area could result in your vehicle being towed, all towed vehicles will go to the Littlehampton Police Station and left in the lower car park for owners to collect.

Any residents living in Beach Road, St Catherines and South Terrace as directly affected by the parade will be issued with parking permits. Permits will be placed on vehicles windscreens prior to the event. Anyone that does not have a permit can obtain one on the day at the Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road from 9-4 - proof of residency required (driving licence).

Bonfire Tudor

LBS requests that people refrain from using drones during the firework display for the safety of everyone and not to ruin our display. This is a free fun event for local families - please don’t spoil it with drunken behaviour. Spread out along the route. Be safe. And allow everyone to have a good time! Leave sparklers at home please!

If you have any combustible garden waste or non-varnished, non-painted wood you want rid of, you may bring it along to the east beach car park from Tuesday and we'll take it off of your hands to help build our lovely big bonfire.

Many thanks to our biggest sponsors SWS Waste who sponsor the bonfire and Motorhome Workshop (Goring) who repaired the society caravan at a massive discount!