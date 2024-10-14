Littlehampton Bonfire Society event Saturday 26th October 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Littlehampton Bonfire Society are SO excited as we approach the date for our annual event! Please come & share the magic with us! It is free to attend, but expensive to put on! Please bring your cash & be generous! Our street collectors will be very happy to relieve you of your loose change & the odd note! If every spectator donated £2 we could cover the expense of the entire event!

Bonfire: The bonfire build starts Tuesday 22nd October from 9am to around 4pm and lasts for 3 days. Good quality combustible materials - garden waste, unpainted, unvarnished wood is welcomed from local residents with cars and trailers. Sorry, we can no longer accept waste from businesses (other than SCS Waste - our sponsor) or from vans or lorries and no tree stumps please!

We invite you to please buy a programme: £1. The programmes are valuable to the society mostly due to the sponsorship money they generate. A big thank you to our lovely sponsors without whom we would be unable to put on our event. Programmes are available from many outlets locally. Full details are inside, but a brief overview is below:

All times are approximate:

10am Society Collectors & Programme sellers in town + street organ and bonfire pop up shop.

2pm William Coles Family Funfair opens on the promenade.

6pm War Memorial Service

7:30pm Grand Torchlight Procession

9pm The bonfire is lit by the Commander-in-Chief as he arrives at the bonfire site on the green

9.15 - 9.30 Once all of the procession has arrived and all safety checks made, the fireworks display will begin.

9.40 Return Parade forms up St Augustine's Rd after fireworks display ends.

There will be a variety of foods and drinks available on the Green from our vendors who support the event. Please note that the small trolley sellers with sparkly plastic battery powered children's goods do not contribute to the event - we are unable to vouch for the safety of the goods they tout.

We also have a Just Giving Page - please see our website and social media - your support is vital to our future.

For your safety and to avoid big crowds and optimal views, we would encourage spectators to try to space themselves out along the route and on the green for the fireworks. Please see attached revised route map just for this year - necessary due to the levelling up seafront regeneration project. You should be able to find some personal space and obtain an excellent view of the parade. Try if possible to avoid crowded areas: the junction at Norfolk Rd & South Terrace can get very busy.

Temporary Road Closures and No Parking. Affected areas: Beach Rd, Fitzalan Rd, Church Street, Maltravers Drive, St Winifred’s Rd, St Catherine’s Rd, South Terrace & Sea Rd. Please see the programme and our website www.littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk for details. All affected households have been informed. Please note that due to the seafront works that parking spaces will be reduced. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and remind visitors that they are likely to need to park further away and walk.

Let’s all Celebrate Safely! We want everybody to enjoy this event.

Do not set off fireworks in the street, it is both dangerous and illegal.

Sparklers can be dangerous in crowded areas, please leave them at home.

Keep away from discarded torches – they may still be hot!

Whether you are watching outside or from your window, please beware of flying embers.

Please keep behind barriers at all times both on the procession route and at the bonfire site.

Please do not fly drones in the area on the evening; whilst we understand why you may wish to use your drone, please know that the society work all year for this one night which is for the pleasure of many. Health and safety is our biggest concern and if drones overfly the firing site of our firework display then this could easily delay or cause the cancellation of this part of the event.

Lost children will be taken to a campervan on East Green near Banjo Rd overseen by the Girl Guides In the event of an Emergency

Please respond quickly to instructions from the marshals and other emergency personnel.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday 26th October for our traditional torchlight parade, bonfire and fireworks!