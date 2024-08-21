Littlehampton Concert Band and Rustington generosity raises funds for Blind Veterans UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A D-Day 80 concert by Littlehampton Concert Band organised and hosted by Rustington Parish Council raised £874.46 for Blind Veterans UK in Rustington.

This year Blind Veterans UK is one of the chosen charities of Rustington Parish Council Chairman Councillor Jamie Bennett.

Presenting this generous sum to Centre Manager Lesley Garven and Blind Veterans UK Director of Fundraising Claire Rowcliffe was Rustington Parish was Rustington Parish Council Vice-chairman Andy Cooper.

Andy was also the Master of Ceremonies for the special D-Day 80 concert, and reflected on this special evening: “It was a fantastic evening and everyone had a lovely time. As Blind Veterans UK is new to the village and are now very much part of the community, it was very natural for us to do this for the charity on this very special historical anniversary.

Vice -chairman, Rustington Parish Council Andy Cooper presents a cheque for £874.46 to Blind Veterans.

Those attending enjoyed a number of classic wartime favourites, including ‘We’ll meet again’ and the Dambusters.”

Accepting the cheque on behalf of Blind Veterans UK Rustington Centre of Wellbeing, Centre Manager Lesley Garven said: “Since arriving here in Rustington almost a year ago, we have been so touched by the welcome and support we have experienced from the village and from the Parish Council. It has been wonderful.

This very generous donation from the people of Rustington continues to reinforce this. In addition, for these funds to be raised at an event to commemorate a day some of our visiting blind veterans still remember makes it even more special. My thanks to all.”

The free concert was part of the official Rustington village D-Day 80 celebrations in June and was attended by around 150 members of the public at Woodlands Village Hall. This amazing total was raised from a raffle and an auction, as well as an invitation to donate at the end of the concert.

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country, but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.

If you are part of a group or organisation that would like to support the Rustington Centre of Wellbeing and the wider work of Blind Veterans UK, please contact [email protected] or visit blindveterans.org.uk/support.

If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, then please get in touch. Call 0800 389 7979 or visit: blindveterans.org.uk/gethelp