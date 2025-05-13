Littlehampton marks 80 years since VE Day

The event opened with a parade starting by the coastguard and then a performance from Littlehampton Sea Cadets which was followed by the Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Alan Butcher reading a tribute. A recording of ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’ played as the Mayor lit the beacon at 21:30.

Speaking about the event, Town Mayor, Councillor Alan Butcher said: “It was lovely to see so many members of our community come together to remember the bravery of those who sacrificed their lives 80 years ago. We would like to thank the Littlehampton Sea Cadets for their wonderful performance and the Lord Deputy Lieutenant, Peter Webb who joined us for this significant anniversary."