Littlehampton marks 80 years since VE Day

By Littlehampton Town Council
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 09:40 BST
Hundreds of people gathered on Littlehampton Seafront on Thursday 8 May to mark the 80th anniversary of VE-Day. The Town’s Beacon was lit as part of a national celebration which saw more than 1,000 beacons being lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

The event opened with a parade starting by the coastguard and then a performance from Littlehampton Sea Cadets which was followed by the Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Alan Butcher reading a tribute. A recording of ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’ played as the Mayor lit the beacon at 21:30.

Speaking about the event, Town Mayor, Councillor Alan Butcher said: “It was lovely to see so many members of our community come together to remember the bravery of those who sacrificed their lives 80 years ago. We would like to thank the Littlehampton Sea Cadets for their wonderful performance and the Lord Deputy Lieutenant, Peter Webb who joined us for this significant anniversary."

Littlehampton Museum has a dedicated exhibit “80 Years of VE-Day” which explores Littlehampton’s history with World War II. The Museum is open Monday to Saturday and is free to enter.

Littlehampton Sea Cadet Band

1. Contributed

Littlehampton Sea Cadet Band Photo: Submitted

Littlehampton Sea Cadet Band

2. Contributed

Littlehampton Sea Cadet Band Photo: Submitted

Littlehampton Sea Cadet Band Parade

3. Contributed

Littlehampton Sea Cadet Band Parade Photo: Submitted

From left to right: Arun District Council Chairman (James Walsh), Mayor of Littlehampton (Alan Butcher), MP for Bognor Regis & Littlehampton (Alison Griffiths), Deputy Lord Lieutenant (Peter Webb)

4. Contributed

From left to right: Arun District Council Chairman (James Walsh), Mayor of Littlehampton (Alan Butcher), MP for Bognor Regis & Littlehampton (Alison Griffiths), Deputy Lord Lieutenant (Peter Webb) Photo: Submitted

