Littlehampton: Remembrance Sunday

Hundreds of residents joined local uniformed groups, veterans and dignitaries in paying their respects to the fallen at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at Littlehampton’s War Memorial.

The event organised by Littlehampton Town Council saw a parade, led by Russell Hayler of the 1087 (Arun Valley) Squadron, Air Training Corps march from the High Street towards the War Memorial. Father Mark Williams of St Mary’s Church conducted the service including a Prayer of Remembrance and the Lord’s Prayer. Ian Neville of the Littlehampton Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club read the Act of Remembrance and the Kohima Epitaph either side of The Last Post and Reveille.

In attendance and laying wreaths alongside the Town Mayor Councillor Sean Lee, were the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Peter Webb MBE and Chair of Arun District Council, James Walsh. All Littlehampton uniformed groups paid their respects with leaders from each section laying wreaths alongside representatives of the Emergency Services and local groups.

Father Mark Williams conducted a service at St Mary’s Church which was attended by uniformed groups and dignitaries, many of whom visited the New Millennium Chamber at Manor House for refreshments afterwards.

Remembrance Reefs on War Memorial

The Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Sean Lee said: “Thank you to everyone who participated in or watched our Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service last Sunday. It was amazing to see so many people come together to remember those who give their lives to defend this country and bring hope for peaceful resolution to all ongoing conflicts.'"