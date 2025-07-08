Littlehampton Sandcastle Competition returns

Littlehampton Town Council invites families to visit Littlehampton Seafront on Thursday 31 July for a morning of seaside fun at their annual Sandcastle Competition!

This is a free event with a chance of winning prizes by wowing the judges with your award-winning sand sculptures. There are three age group categories to compete in which are under 5’s, over 5’s and 10+. Those with the most incredible sandcastle creations will win prizes courtesy of local businesses including Bah Humbug Sweets, and the event sponsor, Harbour Park.

Competitors can enter either individually or in a group within their age category and their wonderful creations can only be made using natural resources and certainly no polluting materials such as plastic and glitter.

Bring down your buckets and spades and register from 9:30 in front of the Stage by the Sea before the competition commences at 10:30. Register to receive a free bucket, however, make sure to arrive early as buckets are given on a first come first serve basis!

Speaking about the family-fun event Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “The seafront stands as one of the town’s most valuable treasures, with East Beach serving as an ideal spot for seaside activities, such as the annual sandcastle competition. It’s truly wonderful to witness families collaborating to create imaginative sculptures and stunning sandcastles. This event consistently attracts a large crowd, and we are all eagerly anticipating the creativity it will showcase and who will emerge as the winners!”

For more details make sure you check out our website www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk and our socials.