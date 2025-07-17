Littlehampton Town Council gives £24,348 in grants to local groups
Supporting a broad range of services and activities, all aimed at benefiting local residents, a total pot of £24,348 (£23,464 in 2024) was shared amongst the beneficiaries. These included the Littlehampton Cricket Club which received £600 to pay for coaching for the young girls’ team.
Speaking about the grant, Darren Bazley of the Cricket Club said: “We’re thrilled to receive this Grant Aid funding, which will play a vital role in developing our girls’ cricket teams through access to top-quality equipment and specialist coaching. While progress is being made to close the gap in girls’ cricket, there remains a clear lack of opportunities at the grassroots level. This support allows us to take meaningful steps toward changing that. Our aim is to create a dedicated pathway for female players - one that increases participation and promotes gender equality in sport. The club has always welcomed girls, and many have played for us over the years, but we haven’t fielded an all-female team in some time. Currently, we have 4 girls under 8, 6 under 10, 1 under 16, and 2 adult women who have been long-standing members of the club. We’re at the start of an exciting journey and are eager to work with local schools and the wider community to grow and strengthen the programme.”
Other beneficiaries include the Veterans Volunteer Service for travel to the Somme Project, Littlehampton Bonfire Society for parade route safety and the Littlehampton and District Food Bank for slow cookers for their users.
Speaking about the scheme, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “The annual Grant Aid scheme is a crucial part of the grassroots work the Town Council does. We know the impact the funding has on the local community and how organisations use it to provide much needed support to residents some of which is lifechanging.”
Find out about the organisations that benefited from Grant Aid: www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/grant-aid