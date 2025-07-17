Littlehampton Town Council gives £24,348 in grants to local groups

Forty-seven local organisations benefitted from this year’s Littlehampton Town Council’s Grant Aid scheme.

Speaking about the grant, Darren Bazley of the Cricket Club said: “We’re thrilled to receive this Grant Aid funding, which will play a vital role in developing our girls’ cricket teams through access to top-quality equipment and specialist coaching. While progress is being made to close the gap in girls’ cricket, there remains a clear lack of opportunities at the grassroots level. This support allows us to take meaningful steps toward changing that. Our aim is to create a dedicated pathway for female players - one that increases participation and promotes gender equality in sport. The club has always welcomed girls, and many have played for us over the years, but we haven’t fielded an all-female team in some time. Currently, we have 4 girls under 8, 6 under 10, 1 under 16, and 2 adult women who have been long-standing members of the club. We’re at the start of an exciting journey and are eager to work with local schools and the wider community to grow and strengthen the programme.”