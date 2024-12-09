Littlehampton woman wins Bloomin’ Marvellous Gardener Award in national competition

A Littlephampton woman is being celebrated after winning the Bloomin’ Marvellous Gardener award in this year’s Loving Later Life Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ros Sexton, a resident at St. Catherine’s Court, has been recognised for her remarkable work in transforming the outdoor space at the court.

The annual awards run by Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people in later life, recognises the achievements of residents who have made a real difference to their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Resident Judging Panel chose winners from over 160 nominations across six categories. The winners were announced by Anchor’s Chief Executive, Sarah Jones, at Anchor’s Wellbeing Fayre, where they received certificates to acknowledge their win, as well as £100 in gift vouchers.

The garden at St. Catherine's Court

Ros, alongside volunteer gardeners Peter Wilson and Christian Dennis, took on the challenge of transforming a previously unwelcoming and overgrown area into a space for respite and relaxation, where the residents can enjoy the wildlife.

The garden now features a low maintenance raised bed that is easily accessible for all residents, allowing everyone to take part in the joy of gardening.

The judges commended the accessibility of the space and “the attention to detail around the prettily arranged seating area” that made it “welcoming” to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Jones, Chief Executive of Anchor, says: “At Anchor, we are proud to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our residents through our Loving Later Life Awards. So many people who live with Anchor contribute to their communities and make a meaningful difference to others. I’m really pleased our awards recognise and celebrate that fact. Huge congratulations to everyone who won and was nominated.”

Ros Sexton, a resident at St. Catherine’s Court

For more information on Anchor’s Later Life Awards, visit https://www.anchor.org.uk/news-events-blogs/news/announcing-our-loving-later-life-award-winners-2024#:~:text=Our%20Loving%20Later%20Life%20Awards,welcome%20to%20cast%20a%20vote