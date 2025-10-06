Live-in care provider partners with local Age UK to combat loneliness and isolation in Littlehampton

Local live-in care provider Promedica24 West Sussex has renewed its sponsorship of Chill and Connect, a wellbeing programme run by Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH), which is designed to tackle isolation, combat loneliness, and bring older people together.

The four-week programme, held on Fridays at the Fit M Fun Fitness & Wellbeing Studio on the Littlehampton High Street, includes sessions on mindfulness, meditation, and holistic support. The free-to-attend workshops aim to combat social isolation and loneliness, while teaching relaxation techniques to reduce stress, improve emotional health, and build confidence.

The first Chill and Connect course ran earlier this year and received excellent feedback from attendees, with many going on to meet socially after the sessions ended, creating lasting friendships and support networks.

Promedica24, which provides flexible hourly and live-in care services to help people remain independent in their own homes, regularly supports community initiatives across Sussex aimed at reducing loneliness and promoting wellbeing.

Alongside Chill and Connect, the care provider also sponsors The Glamour Club in Worthing – a series of vintage-themed events aimed at tackling social exclusion – and The Dickie Bows and Petticoats Club in Chichester, which brings the community together through music and cabaret.

Chris White-Smith, Franchise Partner at Promedica24 West Sussex, East Hampshire, and Isle of Wight, said: “At Promedica24, we see first-hand the impact that loneliness can have on older people, and we know how important it is to create opportunities for people to connect. That’s why we’re proud to continue supporting Chill and Connect in Littlehampton.

“It’s fantastic to see local residents coming together, building confidence, and forming friendships that last well beyond the sessions. Community initiatives like this make a real difference, and we’re delighted to play our part in supporting them and the great work that Age UK WSBH does in the area.”

Clare Hall, Senior Community Developer for Chichester and Arun at Age UK WSBH, said: “Chill and Connect has been brilliant in the past, helping those who were feeling isolated, some of whom rarely left the house. With Promedica24’s support, we’re pleased to be able to offer the programme to a new group who will really benefit. We hope to be able to make a real difference to people’s lives and spark many more lasting friendships.”