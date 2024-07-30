Local butcher retires after 40 years' service

Harry, Steve and Tim.

P A fisher & Son family Butchers in Hastings are saying farewell to Tim Fisher the back bone of the butcher's shop since 1984.

Without him this business wouldn't have lasted this many years.We are one of the few remaining butcher's shops in Hastings, East Sussex and hope we can continue to provide a great service for our local community and the Catering trade.

We wish Tim Fisher the very best for the future and hope you enjoy every moment of the next phase of your life.

