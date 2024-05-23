Local care home comes together to celebrate equality, diversity and Inclusion
In a celebration of diversity, staff members cooked a wide variety of different dishes for the everyone to sample from their home countries which included Romania, Jamaica, France, India, Ukraine & more.
Kirsty Heaver, General Managerat Hurstwood View said: “At Hurstwood View, we all love to celebrate our diversity, we have so many different nationalities and cultures here that we wanted to spend some time together in recognition of that and to say everyone is welcome here and everyone is equal.
"We all had a wonderful time celebrating our different cultures, our residents loved hearing about the staff’s different home countries and sampling all the delicious dishes.
"It was such a fantastic event that I think we’re going to make it a regular celebration!”