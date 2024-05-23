Local care home comes together to celebrate equality, diversity and Inclusion

Coming together

Staff and Family at Hurstwood View care home in Five Ash Down came together for a celebration of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion where each and every one of us is respected, valued and applauded for our unique qualities.

In a celebration of diversity, staff members cooked a wide variety of different dishes for the everyone to sample from their home countries which included Romania, Jamaica, France, India, Ukraine & more.

Kirsty Heaver, General Managerat Hurstwood View said: “At Hurstwood View, we all love to celebrate our diversity, we have so many different nationalities and cultures here that we wanted to spend some time together in recognition of that and to say everyone is welcome here and everyone is equal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We all had a wonderful time celebrating our different cultures, our residents loved hearing about the staff’s different home countries and sampling all the delicious dishes.