Local care home fete brings residents and community together
Wadhurst Manor hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a BBQ, tombola stall, live entertainment, games, face painting and a mini-Olympics, which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.
Staff at Wadhurst Manor made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as Cold beers, wine, burgers, hotdogs and ice creams prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!
Resident, Audrey, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”
Maria, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Wadhurst Manor are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
