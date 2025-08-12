Local care worker's marathon effort for charity

On September 7, a brave member of staff from Barchester Healthcare’s Red Oaks care home in Henfield will be taking on the gruelling Great North Run to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation. The Foundation supports older people and other adults living with a disability or a mental health Condition by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities

Care Assistant, Zsuzsanna Bodog, will don her lycra, put on her trainers and use grit and determination to complete the 13 mile half marathon course that starts in Newcastle upon Tyne and takes thousands of runners over the iconic Tyne Bridge in order to raise funds for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Originally from Hungary, Zsuzsanna joined Barchester in January and loves her job looking after the residents at Red Oaks. A keen runner and no stranger to a charity challenge, Zsuzsanna has been training hard.

If you would like to support her, please visit https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/zsuzsanna-bodog, all donations will be very gratefully received.

Zsuzsanna comments: “This will be my first ever Great North Run and I’m really excited to take part. I absolutely love running. I’m hoping to raise lots of money for the Foundation which is such a fantastic cause. I know all the staff, residents and relatives at Red Oaks, and all my friends and family are all behind me and their support plus the money I’m raising will help me go the distance!”