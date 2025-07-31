Local family raises funds to host cardiac screening in memory of their son Luke Meekings

On Saturday 5th July, 2025, large numbers of people made their way to Felpham for a free screening for heart conditions. Many of them had travelled for hours to attend the screening, which had been set up thanks to the funds raised by friends and family of Luke Meekings in his memory. Close to 100 young people were screened that day, and of those 6 require further tests and have been referred to medical experts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The screening was conducted by medical and support staff from Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and was kindly hosted by Felpham Community College, Bognor Regis, where Luke completed his secondary education.

Luke had appeared to be perfectly healthy when he died suddenly, aged 24, as a result of an undiagnosed heart condition. Luke was a passionate sportsman, playing hockey for Middleton & Bognor Sports Clubs as well as being a member of his local gym. A well-loved and larger-than-life character, Luke was always brimming with exciting new plans and schemes: he had just renovated and sold his first house and bought his next renovation project, all while working full time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every week in the UK at least 12 apparently fit and healthy young people like Luke die of undiagnosed heart conditions. 80% of young sudden cardiac deaths occur with no symptoms, which is why CRY believes screening is so vitally important.

Luke Meekings

CRY also funds pioneering research into the conditions that can cause young sudden cardiac death as well as providing a unique bereavement support network for all families who have been affected. CRY’s screening programme currently tests around 30,000 young people (aged 14-35) every year in the UK, at no cost to the individual, thanks to the incredible fundraising of those such as Luke’s family and friends.

One in every 300 of the young people that CRY tests, will be identified with a potentially life- threatening condition.

CRY uses a very simple, effective and non-invasive way of diagnosing most cardiac abnormalities. It is a quick, painless and affordable procedure called an electrocardiogram (ECG), which is reviewed by a specially trained medic. If a young person is found to have an abnormality, CRY will also swiftly refer them for Echocardiogram screening (ultrasound) and ongoing, more in-depth investigations, as necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although heart screening won’t identify all young people at risk, in Italy, where screening is mandatory for all young people engaged in organised sport, they have reduced the incidence of young sudden cardiac death by 89%. This is because sport - whilst it does not actually cause sudden cardiac death - can significantly increase a young person’s risk if they have an underlying condition.

More information is available from CRY on 0203 691 0000 or www.c-r-y.org.uk