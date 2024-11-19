Local groups benefit from Bonfire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As another successful Bonfire season draws to a close, members of Northiam Bonfire Society were delighted to be able to present Beckley Brownies & Guides and also Little Gate Farm with cheques for £1200 each.

Fundraising captain Karen Ayling said “Although we are a relatively small Society, we have enthusiastic support from the village at all our events, which means we are able to put on a Bonfire Procession which attracts Societies from across the county as well as donate to worthy local causes”.

1st Beckley Brownies and Guides are an enthusiastic group drawn from the local area, who meet once a week in Beckley. There are currently spaces available for girls aged 7-14. To find out more, please contact Jay at: [email protected]. You can also register your daughter's details via the following link: girlguiding.org.uk/information-for-parents/register-your-daughter, then select 1st Beckley Brownies or Guides as your preferred unit and they will be in touch with you.

Little Gate Farm trains and supports people with autism and learning difficulties to learn skills necessary to join the workplace. Working closely with employers, they prepare trainees for work or apprenticeships and when they are in paid employment, a job coach gives necessary support to help them to work independently.

For more information on the range of activities at Little Gate Farm take a look at their website: littlegate.org.uk