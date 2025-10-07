Local housebuilder donates £1,500 to Chesham House Centre

Housebuilder, Cala Homes, has donated a £1,500 bursary to Royal Voluntary Service to support the refurbishment of its much-loved Chesham House Centre in Lancing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation from Cala, whose New Monks Park development in Lancing is now in its second phase, will help fund key improvements to the centre’s outdoor area, including fresh paint for the entrance railings, new fencing, and a replacement garden gate.

These improvements will enable Royal Voluntary Service to transform the outdoor space into a welcoming and accessible garden, where members of the charity’s dementia support groups can grow flowers and vegetables in self-built containers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Voluntary Service operates across Britain, mobilising volunteers to support both the NHS and people in need. Volunteers work in hospitals and communities to provide practical help and emotional support, especially when people are struggling to cope.

Volunteers at Chesham House Centre

Kayleigh Williams, Director of Fundraising at Royal Voluntary Service, said: “On behalf of Royal Voluntary Service, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Cala Homes for their generous donation.

“The Chesham House Centre is home to a number of vital and impactful services for the local community, from dementia support to dancing and crafting groups, and this donation will make a real difference to the centre.

“Cala’s commitment to giving back to the community is truly inspiring, and we are grateful for the support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cala’s £1,500 donation is part of the housebuilder’s Community Pledge initiative; a UK-wide commitment tailored to each of its developments. The Pledge goes beyond legal obligations by offering extra value to the community through bursaries, learning programmes, staff volunteering, and more.

Liz Stone, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala South Home Counties, commented: “At Cala, we’re passionate about creating lasting value in the communities where we build.

“Through our Community Pledge, we’re proud to support organisations like Royal Voluntary Service, whose work has such a meaningful impact on people’s lives.

“We’re delighted this donation will help enhance Chesham House and the vital services it provides.”

For more information on Cala’s New Monks Park development, please visit: Cala Homes New Monks Park.

For more information on Cala’s Community Pledge, please visit: Cala Homes Community Pledge.