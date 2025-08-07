Local housebuilder offers £1,500 bursary to support West Sussex charities

Cala Homes is inviting local charities and community groups across West Sussex to get in touch for the chance to receive a £1,500 bursary.

This bursary is part of a wider Community Pledge commitment at their Rosebrook development in Hambrook. Created by Cala’s local teams and informed by community feedback, the Community Pledge goes above and beyond standard planning obligations and delivers added value through a variety of initiatives including bursaries, volunteering and more.

Cala is now calling on charities doing great work in the community to come forward and find out more about how the bursary could support their cause. The Rosebrook team has already demonstrated a strong commitment to the local area through previous Community Pledge initiatives.

Cala partnered with Chidham Parochial Primary School to deliver educational sessions around construction and site safety, and last year, a £1,500 donation was split between Hambrook Cricket Club and Momentum Children’s Charity to support their vital community work.

Cala also launched the Showhome of Support initiative, working with independent businesses to feature locally sourced products throughout the Rosebrook four-bedroom Marigold showhome.

Liz Stone, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala South Home Counties, said: “At Cala, we place community at the core of everything we do. This bursary is a way for us to give back and support the incredible people and organisations making a difference in West Sussex. If you’re part of a local charity or community group and could benefit from a donation like this, we’d love to hear from you.”

If you're part of a local school, charity, business, or community group and are interested in partnering with Cala, please contact [email protected] for more information.

For more information on Cala’s Rosebrook development, visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/south-east-england/west-sussex/rosebrook-hambrook/