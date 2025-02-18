Local Jobcentres planning for the spring with focus on the construction, green and care sectors.

By Geoff Clarke
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 14:43 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 14:48 BST

Partnership Adviser Geoff Clarke stated that with spring just around the corner local Jobcentres are looking forward to helping more jobseekers and local businesses.

For jobseekers, our work coaches are geared up to provide the right support to get them job ready with access to training and voluntary work experience.

March is Construction month with placed work experience roles, CSCS courses and close working with Construction recruiters.

April’s focal point is the Green Sector, looking at roles and careers in recycling, renewables, and horticulture.

Also, in April we will be focusing on Social Care with a planned event with community employers, and Childcare with courses in preparing to work in schools, understanding children’s mental health and dealing with learning difficulties.

For employers we can host recruitment days and identify suitable applicants to fill their vacancies, and we would encourage them to get in touch to find out more.

