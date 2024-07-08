Local live-in care provider and The Glamour Club celebrate Worthing Community Award win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Glamour Club events, which have been sponsored by local live-in care provider Promedica24 West Sussex since 2018, celebrated success at the prestigious Worthing Community Awards 2024 which were hosted by founder Melanie Peters from Rocket Social Media.

The ‘Make a Difference’ award was presented to Janice Moth, founder of The Glamour Club events, in recognition of her tireless work to change the lives of others within the community.

The Worthing Community Awards celebrate the both individuals and organisations who have made a positive impact in the local community. Janice was up against many amazing individuals and organisations from across the region, with the Awards receiving over 700 nominations for its 14 categories.

The Glamour Club events are on a mission to end loneliness and are at the forefront of social health innovation. The vintage and themed events, which last from 12pm until 3pm, provide the opportunity for attendees to have a great night out during the day.

This follows The Glamour Club’s most recent event, hosted on the 22 June in The Hope Centre at St Stephen’s, Angola Road in Worthing. The theme was Royal Ascot Tea Party and attendees enjoyed afternoon tea, freshly made sandwiches, and a selection of cakes, all in a room decorated in red, white and blue.

The guests also enjoyed live music by Karen Etherington, and the arrival of 'Gertie' the 104 year old Rolls Royce. Since the first event in 2018, The Glamour Club has garnered recognition from high-profile figures, including Alison Lapper MB, former MP Tim Loughton, the Mayor of Worthing and Town Crier, Bob Smytherman, who attends every event.

Tickets for each event cost £10 and can be bought from The Glamour Club website. The events are open for everyone to attend, as The Glamour Club is both disability confident and dementia friendly, and all volunteers are dementia trained. The next Glamour Club event will be held on Saturday, August 24 and the theme will be Happiness at Hawaii 5 O.

Janice Moth, Founder of The Glamour Club, commented: “It is an honour to have won the ‘Make a Difference’ award at The Worthing Community Awards 2024. As we celebrate The Glamour Club’s sixth anniversary this year, I am so thankful to Promedica24 who have generously sponsored us since 2018.

“Thank you to the voters and judges at the Awards, we well as to everyone who came to The Glamour Club’s Royal Ascot Tea Party event. It was such a wonderful afternoon, and everyone looked fantastic in their Ascot attire – I’m looking forward to the next event already!”

Chris White-Smith, Franchise Partner at Promedica24 West Sussex, commented: “As live-in care providers, we know that everyone can struggle with loneliness sometimes, and this is why we are deeply proud to sponsor The Glamour Club, as we have for the past six years. We are delighted that Janice has won the ‘Make a Difference’ award and that the positive impact of The Glamour Club has been recognised by The Worthing Community Awards.