Local school helps Dandara name new Hambrook development

By Iman Ahmed
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:05 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 10:05 BST
Pupils at Chidham Parochial Primary School recently took part in a development naming poster competition, organised by local housebuilder Dandara, to help name its new development in Hambrook, West Sussex.

With posters inspired by the villages’ history and key landmarks in the area, pupils from four classes submitted drawings that displayed the finished development with its chosen name and reason why.

The winning poster designed by Georgia, named the development ‘The Springs’, with the reasoning of Hambrook meaning spring flowing out of a rock. The design will be put on display in the show home on site, once completed, along with some of the other poster entries.

The housebuilder also donated £500 to the school, which will go towards the nature garden that is currently being built. The area will be a key support for the pupils wellbeing, a place for quiet reading on warmer days and to be used during time outside lessons.

Dandara - Chidham School.

Kim Thornton, Headteacher at Chidham Parochial Primary School, commented: “The poster competition was a great chance for our pupils to showcase their creativity and all the classes really enjoyed the activity. It was great to see them using their imagination and learn about the history of their local community.

“We look forward to seeing the pupils designs come to life when the final development is completed and see their creative work on display in the show home once finished.”

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “We were so impressed with all the entries submitted, with creative designs from every pupil, it was really hard to pick a winner. We are delighted to announce ‘The Springs’ as the name for the development and want to thank all of those who participated! We look forward to welcoming the pupils to visit the site once we have launched.”

Dandara is currently building a range of two, three and four bedroom homes at The Springs in Hambrook, West Sussex, anticipated to launch in Autumn 2024. To find out more about the development, please visit dandara.com/new-homes-for-sale/new-homes-west-sussex/the-springs/.

