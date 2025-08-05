Local students inspire garden renovations at East Hoathly development

Local housebuilder Redrow South East has teamed up with East Hoathly Primary School, in East Sussex, inviting students to design their dream garden at their Paddock Green development.

The competition, involving 25 students from the school aged 8-11 years old, aimed to capture young imaginations and promote biodiversity by encouraging the inclusion of features such as beehives, hedgehog houses, and nature-friendly planting.

The winner of the competition, Albie Watton (9), impressed judges with his creativity and strong focus on wildlife. As a result of skills, Albie will receive a £50 voucher towards an arts & craft store where he can continue to develop his artistic talents.

The designs of two other students, Jacob Goff (10) and Willow Sibanda (10) were also commended by the expert judges.

Local pupil, Albie Watton, holding his winning garden design at Redrow’s Paddock Green development

Assessing the designs was a panel of five experts from across Redrow South East including Josephine Baker, Planning Director and Nick Smith, Area Construction Manager.

Commenting on the winning design, Josephine Baker said: “All of the designs were so creative, in particular Albie’s games area, hide out space and inclusion of the beehive and farm area really impressed us. It’s been great to see so many young people wanting to incorporate biodiverse, sustainable elements into their gardens. We hope that this has inspired them to create some of these ideas in their own gardens over the summer, or perhaps consider a career in the housebuilding industry one day!”

Alice Briley, Headteacher at East Hoathly Primary School commented: “Working with Redrow South East on this gardening design competition has given our students a wonderful opportunity to express their creativity and think about their future living spaces. East Hoathly is a family-centric area and so parents of these children have clearly seen how Redrow values families and is committed to improving communities around them.”

Redrow’s Paddock Green development is perfectly located in the East Sussex countryside, in the heart of the village of East Hoathly. Residents can escape the hustle and bustle of London, enjoying the surrounding nature and green spaces on offer, while having easy access to the popular coastal town of Eastbourne via the Southern Line. Residents can easily get to London with rail journeys from Uckfield train station to London Bridge taking just over an hour. The development is perfect for families too, as a newly installed play area is also on offer for families to enjoy.

The development offers a mix of luxury three, four and five bedroom houses.