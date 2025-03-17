Local team members celebrate long years of service at Chichester care home

Marriott House and Lodge celebrated with Mandy McGowan on receiving a prestigious Long Service Award, which recognises her incredible 25 years with Barchester Healthcare!

Mandy, 2nd Chef, began her journey with Barchester in March 2000 as a care assistant. She later advanced to Senior Care Assistant and then qualified as a care practitioner. Most recently, she transitioned to the 2nd Chef position and is about to complete her Commis Chef qualification.

Throughout the years, Mandy has been dedicated to supporting residents and their families, ensuring their needs are met with care and compassion.

Nikki Culleton, General Manager of Marriott House and Lodge, expressed, “We’re delighted to celebrate 25 years of loyal service with Mandy. She has consistently demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for everyone here at Marriott House and Lodge when I say that I look forward to many more years of working with Mandy!”

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted that Mandy has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”