Lodge of Union No. 38 donates £9,000 to local charities

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and generosity, the Lodge of Union No. 38 has donated a total of £9,000 to three deserving local organisations. The charitable donations were presented on May 1 following the Lodge’s regular meeting, with funds provided by the Lodge of Union’s Benevolent Fund.

The three recipients were:

Chestnut Tree House – £4,000

– £4,000 The Sussex Snowdrop Trust – £3,000

– £3,000 Chichester District Foodbank – £2,000

Worshipful Master Chris Bond led the presentations, expressing pride in the Lodge’s ability to support vital services in the local area. “Charity is at the very heart of Freemasonry,” he said. “We are committed to making a real difference in our community, not just through financial support but also through volunteering and partnership.”

Representatives from each charity were invited to speak at the meeting, offering powerful insights into the work their organisations carry out daily.

Nikki Clark, of Chestnut Tree House, described the hospice’s mission to support children with life-limiting conditions and their families. The charity provides vital end-of-life care and emotional support, largely funded by community donations, with government support making up only a small fraction of their £6 million annual operating costs.

Diana Levantine, Chairperson and Co-Founder of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, explained the Trust’s model of ‘Nursing Care at Home’ for children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses. Their services include community nursing, emotional support, respite care, bereavement counselling, and financial assistance.

Sarah Adams, CEO of Chichester District Foodbank, spoke about the increasing need for food and emotional support for people in crisis. The foodbank not only provides essential groceries, but also a compassionate, listening ear for individuals and families at their lowest points.

All three presentations were described by lodge members as enlightening, deeply moving, and a reminder of the incredible work being done by charities across the district.

The Lodge has also encouraged its members and the wider community to learn more about the organisations and consider ways to support them—whether through donations, volunteering, or other collaborative efforts.

For more information, visit:

Chestnut Tree House: www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk

Sussex Snowdrop Trust: www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com

Chichester District Foodbank: chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk

To find out more about Freemasonry in West Sussex, visit: www.wgsm.co.uk