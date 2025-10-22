Look before you light this bonfire night!

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) has issued an urgent plea to help hedgehogs during bonfire season, with a brand-new video campaign.

BHPS is asking people to share their new Look Before You Light video – created with production company Liquona, the creatives behind the award-winning BHPS film, The Littlest Hoglet.

Fay Vass, Chief Executive of BHPS said: “Our new campaign reminds people to #RememberHedgehogs and help keep the wildlife living in our gardens safe – especially at this time of year.

“A bonfire pile looks like a perfect ready-made home to a hedgehog seeking a safe winter nest to hibernate in. So please look before you light – hedgehogs have no idea of the danger they’re in.

Check bonfires for sleeping hedgehogs

“Please share it with your friends, family and colleagues to remind them that taking just a few extra minutes to consider your actions can save the lives of hedgehogs, other wildlife and pets.”

As well as sharing the video far and wide, BHPS is asking everyone to Stop, Move and Check this November:

1. Stop – do you need to have a bonfire? Can you attend a community event, or mark the occasion in a more wildlife-friendly way? The fewer bonfires there are, the fewer wildlife casualties there will be.

2. Move - if you do decide to have a bonfire, only build it on the day you plan to light it. Move all collected materials to a new site just before burning, in case hedgehogs, other wildlife or pets are hiding inside.

3.Check - before lighting from one side only, check the entire bonfire pile carefully for wildlife and pets. Shine a torch inside the heap and gently lift each section with a pole or broom as you look. Never use a spade or fork as these can cause great harm. Also listen for the huffing sound of a hedgehog which has been disturbed.

Fay added: “It’s vital to spread the word and #RememberHedgehogs at this time of year – let’s give them the best possible chance to escape the danger of a lit bonfire that they’ve mistaken for a safe haven.”