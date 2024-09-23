Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex visits blind veterans in Rustington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lady Emma Barnard, the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, has visited Blind Veterans UK’s new centre in Rustington to find out how the charity helps vision-impaired ex-Service men and women.

On Wednesday, September 18, Lady Emma spent the morning at the charity’s centre, which was officially opened by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh in June.

Lady Emma was given a tour of the building and learnt about the work of Blind Veterans UK to rehabilitate and support blind veterans.

During the tour, Centre Manager Lesley Garven introduced the Lord Lieutenant to members of staff and to a group of blind veterans who had gathered in the lounge.

Lady Emma meets blind veteran Nancy on her 103rd birthday.

Blind veteran Nancy Bowstead, who is a resident at the Rustington Centre, was celebrating her 103rd birthday on Wednesday and was delighted to meet Lady Emma. Nancy had wanted to craft some gifts for the Lord Lieutenant and presented her with a seashell necklace and some fingerless gloves. Lady Emma was extremely touched by the gifts and wore the necklace straight away.

During the visit, Nancy was presented with a birthday cake and Lady Emma joined in as everyone sang ‘Happy Birthday’.

Lady Emma was also introduced to blind veterans Mariam Bowler and Stuart Rodd who began being supported by the charity earlier this year and were at the centre for an induction week. Mariam and Stuart spoke of the support they have already received and how important the charity has been to them so far.

Centre Manager Lesley Garven said: “It was an honour to welcome Lady Emma to our Rustington Centre; we hope it was the first of many visits.

Rustington Centre Manager Lesley Garven welcomes Lady Emma.

“Lady Emma enjoyed hearing about our charity’s history as well as our future work and the connections we hope to make in our new home in West Sussex.”

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country, but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.

If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, then please get in touch. Call 0800 389 7979 or visit blindveterans.org.uk/support