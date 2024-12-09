Love and kindness in a shoe box at Eastbourne

Eastbourne charity Living Life will be bringing together older adults and youth groups in The Beacon to pack shoeboxes with gifts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shoe boxes will be distributed as Christmas presents to children and carers around the UK. Retailers in the shopping centre are donating toys, pampering products and winter clothes to support the collection.

The packing will take place from 4pm-6pm at the Gather unit in The Beacon on Tuesday December 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will allow the two age groups to mix, chat and work together, helping enhance the mental and physical well-being of some of the older people.

Santa's sleigh and wooden reindeers offer a perfect backdrop for selfies in The Beacon

The Beacon General Manager Mark Powell said he was delighted to offer the shopping centre as a venue for the charity collection and packing.

“Reaching out to the community is a vital part of our work,” Mark explained. “This event allows us to welcome older people, youth groups and the charity Living Life into our Gather unit for an excellent cause.

“More than that, it allows our fantastic retailers to contribute to the shoebox collection, which is a very kind gesture at such a busy time for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Living Life was established in 2006 to support children with disabilities, their families and wider community with practical and bespoke programmes.

A spokesperson said: “The shoebox collection in The Beacon meets several of our targets. It allows us to mix older people with youth groups and – thanks to many of The Beacon retailers – allows us to fill the boxes with the perfect Christmas gifts for deserving children and carers around the UK.”

And just arrived in The Beacon are two reindeers and Santa’s sleigh. The Christmas display is outside Bonne Marché and is already proving a great selfie-hit with shoppers (see pic).

The Carol Society will be in Primark Square in The Beacon on Saturday, December 14 from 10.15am-11.15am to serenade shoppers and raise money through a collection for The Samaritans.