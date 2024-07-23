Love your local park this Love Parks Week
Love Parks Week is a national celebration led by Keep Britain Tidy highlighting the vital role green spaces play in boosting the health and wellbeing of residents and communities. It takes place from July 26 to August 4 this year.
Throughout the week, there is a range of family-friendly events happening across Crawley in our fantastic local parks so come along and get involved in the fun!
Here’s a round-up of the coming week’s highlights:
Until July 28:
Enjoy all the fun of the fair at Southgate Park with Hammonds Fun Fair (www.montyhammondandsonsfunfairs.co.uk/)
Saturday, July 27:
Come along and enjoy Music on the Bandstand from 12 noon to 3pm
Try tennis for free in Maidenbower Park with a free group tennis session from 11am to 12 noon for adults and children aged 12 and over.
Sunday, July 28:
Visit Ifield Watermill, the only working watermill in Sussex, for their open day from 2pm to 5 pm. The mill is powered by its original water source, the adjacent Ifield Mill Pond
Take a ride on Goffs Park model railway running from 2pm to 5 pm and enjoy the thrill of a real steam engine.
Tuesday, July 30:
Join the Goffs Park Health Walk, a fantastic walk for people looking for a slightly faster-paced walk, which often stops for a few minutes to feed the ducks. Meet at 10.30am at Goffs Park car park near the level crossing.
Thursday, August1:
Bring a picnic and your dancing shoes and enjoy Music on the Bandstand from 12 noon to 3pm.
Sunday, August 4:
Come along to the Goffs Park Platinum Picnic to celebrate the park's platinum anniversary. The free event includes a range of stalls (trading from 12 noon to 4pm) as well as a show of local dance, music and martial arts demonstrations
Join a celebration of Crawley's diverse community with food stalls, colour and music at Crawley Fusion Mela, taking place from 12 noon to 6pm in Memorial Gardens
Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “Love Parks Week is a fantastic way of celebrating the beautiful parks and open spaces we have in and around Crawley.
"Parks are an essential part of our local communities and I would like to extend a special thank you to all the council teams who work hard throughout the year to look after our award-winning parks.”
To find out more about Love Parks Week, visit keepbritaintidy.org/loveparks
For more events, visit crawley.gov.uk/events
