Loxwood Community Gardens Initiative receives a fresh addition to community orchard

The Loxwood Community Gardens Initiative is encouraging their neighbourhood to enjoy local outdoor spaces, as research shows that 80% of adults find spending time in green spaces makes them feel healthier. In the hopes of encouraging people to sit and enjoy the surrounding nature, Abri Homes has donated a brand-new bench to the community orchard in Loxwood, West Sussex.

Loxwood Community Gardens Initiative was founded in 2009 by a group of over 100 likeminded families, with the goal of improving the local environment and fostering the community spirit in Loxwood village. Inscribed with the quote ‘In support of building better and brighter communities’, the new bench is part of the group’s larger mission to cultivate and look after community spaces for residents in Loxwood to enjoy.

Located less than a mile from Abri’s Shared Ownership Homes at Loxwood Fields, the orchard at North Hall is one of the many green spaces the Initiative helps to develop and maintain. Their efforts also include The Woodland and Wildflower Meadow at North Hall, and the Jubilee Garden on Station Road, keeping the Loxwood area vibrant, welcoming, and well cared for.

Graham Moore, Chairman of the Loxwood Community Gardens Initiative, comments: “North Hall was a long-neglected area of Loxwood that has been in need of some extra care over the years. Our group of volunteers has worked incredibly hard to revive this area and bring back what was once a hub of local wildlife and woodland.

“Over time it has become such a popular place for Loxwood residents, and our old bench has seen plenty of wear and tear. We are fully aligned with Abri’s commitment to creating better and brighter communities and look forward to seeing the orchard visitors enjoy the refreshed new look, ready for the warmer weather.”

Stuart Hensby, Sales and Marketing Director at Abri Homes, said: “Groups like Loxwood Community Gardens Initiative are playing an essential role in shaping the spaces that are integral to the local Loxwood community.

“We’re proud to be supporting people that are going above and beyond to ensure Loxwood remains a thriving place to live, and with our Shared Ownership homes at Loxwood Fields so close by, we hope residents can appreciate the dedication and passion behind their efforts to protect local wildlife, and nurture community spirit.”

Abri Homes’ two-, three- and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes at Loxwood Fields are now available to purchase. With over 85% of homes now sold, email [email protected] for more information about Abri Homes or call 0800 145 6663.