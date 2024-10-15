Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The quest to find a cure for the UK’s biggest cause of sight loss will be brought sharply into focus at a support group for people living with a visual impairment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shoreham-by-Sea Macular Society Support Group will welcome Dr Peter Bloomfield as its guest speaker when it meets on Tuesday, 12 November. He will discuss the latest and ongoing research projects looking into causes of and treatments for macular disease.

Since 2022, Dr Bloomfield has been director of research at national sight loss charity, the Macular Society. He has a background in neuroscience and is a research and policy expert who has not only worked in the charity sector but in industry, and for government bodies as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m excited to visit our Shoreham-by-Sea support group, it is incredibly useful to present these research projects and trials and understand the perspective of people the research is designed to help.

Macular Society group members enjoy the chance to catch up and share tips about life with sight loss.

“From new drug delivery systems and diagnostic technologies, to injections and breakthroughs with treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), there’s a lot happening in macular research, and similarly a great potential to help more people with macular disease.”

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected by a form of macular disease in the UK with a large proportion at risk of losing their central vision. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

The Shoreham-by-Sea Macular Society Support Group meets on the second Tuesday of each month, 10am-12pm at The Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The support group offers vital information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease. The meetings are also social occasions where members can chat over a cup of tea or coffee.

Macular Society director of research, Dr Peter Bloomfield will be visiting the Shoreham-by-Sea support group in November.

Stella Black, Macular Society senior regional manager for south of England, said: “With around 300 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, one of the questions we’re most frequently asked is: ‘What is being done to find a cure?’

“As a charity, we’re fully committed to investing in research into macular disease and are currently helping to fund a range of exciting and innovative projects. These crucial studies will help build a greater understanding of the disease and ultimately help us to find a cure.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Peter and hearing more about how all this vital work is progressing. And you don’t have to be a member of the group to attend – anyone is welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the group, please contact Stella Black on 07494 467 980, or email [email protected]

For general information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email [email protected]