Magnificent Motors to supercharge the May Bank Holiday weekend in Eastbourne

From classic coupés, vintage heirlooms and revered retros to motorbikes, military vehicles and luxury supercars, the festival celebrates more than a century of motoring on the seafront Western Lawns, and entry is free.

Established as one of the biggest motoring festivals on the south coast, the show regularly attracts more than 600 vehicle exhibits and thousands of visitors, with funfair rides, a bar, stalls, food outlets and a display of the latest in EV technology on show.

As well as turn of century runabouts, this year motoring fans can look forward to some colourful exhibits from a 1972 Red Corvette Stingray to Mustangs, Ferraris, TVRs, Panthers, Aston Martins, Harley Davidsons and the only supercharged MG Metro in the UK.

A rare Daimler Barker Special and a 1900 Humber bike will be on display, along with the oldest Jaguar XK8 in the world – a pre-production model launched at the 1996 Paris Motor Show.

In addition to American police cars with working lights and sirens, a 1968 Ex-Metropolitan Police Panda will also be on duty, the exact same car driven more than 50 years ago by the owner, during his time as a serving police officer.

With many star cars having an interesting back story – from film appearances to celebrity owners - many enthusiasts are often on hand to share their story, or to provide a peek under the bonnet.

This year’s highlights include a 1904 Humber Olympian Forecar once owned by WWI poet Siegfried Sassoon and an E-Type Jaguar owned by The Enfield Poltergeist paranormal investigator Maurice Grosse. Coincidentally, the car appeared in Apple TV’s docuseries of the same name, having been booked before producers realised it once belonged to the man himself.

An Eastbourne Borough Council Spokesperson said “This year we’ve seen a brilliant response from the motoring community with a marvellous range of exhibits. Whether you are keen to get a peek under the bonnet of a vintage heirloom or a glimpse behind the wheel of a star supercar, there is sure to be plenty to see and do over the Bank Holiday weekend.”

Magnificent Motors is free to spectators and is open from 10am to 5pm each day on the Western Lawns and Wish Tower Slopes.

With funfair attractions for all the family throughout the weekend, visitors can also enjoy a range of retailers, food outlets and a bar too.

For more information visit www.MagnificentMotors.co.uk.

