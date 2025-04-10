Make a difference - volunteer for Chailey Heritage Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a world where kindness is needed more than ever, giving your time and energy to volunteer can really change lives. Chailey Heritage Foundation is a local charity, and we need your help! Our Ofsted Outstanding special school, welcoming residential homes and bustling centre create a thriving community of support for children and young people living with multiple physical, medical and communication needs. Volunteers are part of our warm and inclusive community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dedicated employees and volunteers work together to help children and young people reach their full potential, regardless of their challenges.

Currently, we have the following volunteer vacancies:

Patchwork farm

Gardening

Fundraising (variety of roles including helping at events, bucket collectors)

Minibus driving

Archivist

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Whether you can offer time on a regular basis or just for special events, there’s a role for everyone.

There are many benefits to volunteering:

• learn new skills and valuable work experience

• feel part of a team

• make new friends

• better physical and mental health and wellbeing

• give a sense of purpose

• improve confidence

• increase your connection with others in the community

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things you can do. When you give time to support others, you inspire friends, family, and neighbours to do the same. Volunteering fosters a culture of kindness and generosity, creating a ripple effect that extends into the wider community.

Why not take that first step today and contact the Volunteer Coordinator to arrange a visit. Email [email protected] or telephone 01825 724444 ext 402 or 07909234187. Information is also available on the website www.chf.org.uk/volunteering.

If you are interested in working at Chailey Heritage Foundation the current vacancies can be found at www.chf.org.uk/careers