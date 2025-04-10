Make a difference - volunteer for Chailey Heritage Foundation
Dedicated employees and volunteers work together to help children and young people reach their full potential, regardless of their challenges.
Currently, we have the following volunteer vacancies:
- Patchwork farm
- Gardening
- Fundraising (variety of roles including helping at events, bucket collectors)
- Minibus driving
- Archivist
Whether you can offer time on a regular basis or just for special events, there’s a role for everyone.
There are many benefits to volunteering:
• learn new skills and valuable work experience
• feel part of a team
• make new friends
• better physical and mental health and wellbeing
• give a sense of purpose
• improve confidence
• increase your connection with others in the community
Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things you can do. When you give time to support others, you inspire friends, family, and neighbours to do the same. Volunteering fosters a culture of kindness and generosity, creating a ripple effect that extends into the wider community.
Why not take that first step today and contact the Volunteer Coordinator to arrange a visit. Email [email protected] or telephone 01825 724444 ext 402 or 07909234187. Information is also available on the website www.chf.org.uk/volunteering.
If you are interested in working at Chailey Heritage Foundation the current vacancies can be found at www.chf.org.uk/careers