Make a lantern to ILLUMINATE Bognor!

With just over three weeks to the ILLUMINATE Bognor Regis weekend over the August Bank Holiday, anyone thinking of joining the night-time walking parade on the Sunday evening, but not sure what to carry is invited to come along to one of the lantern-making workshops this Monday 12th August.

Hosted by Bognor Regis Seafront Lights the workshops are being held at 1pm and 3pm at Bognor Makerspace in Longford Road. The cost is just £2.50 per person and includes ALL materials, lights, and instruction. Spaces are limited so places must be booked in advance at Heygates Bookshop at Bognor Railway Station who are also sponsoring the workshops (cash payments only). The workshops are being led by local creative artist Mark Antony Haden Ford, with support from Bognor Makerspace.

Meanwhile entries are starting to come in for the parade. Lights Chairman Jason Passingham said “We have been given a sneak preview of one of the entries and we just can’t wait to see it on the night; every year we are blown away to see the effort and creativity that entrants put into their costumes, props and in particular lighting and this year’s should be no different.”

Starting at the Coach and Lorry Park in London Road at 8.30pm, the snake of glowing bands, walkers, pushchairs, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, shopping trollies and wheelbarrows will travel south down London Road into the Precinct, down to the High Street and then along York Road before arriving at the Place St Maur for prize-giving.

If you would like an entry form for the parade, either collect one from Heygates Bookshop or email [email protected].

Illuminate Bognor Regis will see the usual funfair along the Esplanade all weekend with fireworks from the Pier at 10pm following the parade on the Sunday evening.

ILLUMINATE Bognor debuted last year and replaced the original Illuminations Gala which was started in 1978 by the former Bognor Regis Illuminations Fund to help fund Christmas and town centre seasonal decorations. The event was taken over on the demise of the Fund by Round Table, helping raise funds for local good causes. When the Round Table itself folded, the event passed to the fledgling Seafront Lights team, bringing the event full circle with all the proceeds going to brighten up the seafront once again.