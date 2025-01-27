Make your voice heard on the future of Social Care in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local residents, carers, and supporters of social care services are being encouraged to make their voices heard outside County Hall, Chichester, on Wednesday, 29th January 2025. Taking place from 9.45 am until 10.45 am, the event will highlight the urgent need for sustainable funding and investment in local social care services, which are facing unprecedented financial pressure.

Organised by The Aldingbourne Trust and supported by Guild Care and other voluntary and charitable organisations, the event aims to raise awareness of the growing demand for social care services along with the sector’s escalating costs and real-term reductions in funding over many years.

Organisers hope to draw public and media attention to the vital role that social care plays in supporting vulnerable people, carers, families, and communities.

As Worthing’s leading social care charity supporting older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities, Guild Care is encouraging people to get involved in this event to voice their concerns.

The event is timed to coincide with a meeting of the West Sussex County Council Cabinet so that councillors can witness the depth of public concern on this issue.

Those unable to attend in person are encouraged to contact their local councillors and MP to express their views on the importance of properly funded social care services for the benefit of our entire local communities.

Local social care organisations are already facing substantial financial strain from inflation and rises in utility costs. Recent changes to employer National Insurance contributions will further impact providers. Funding from local authorities is expected to fall short of covering the rising costs of social care, putting essential services at risk.

Details of the event:

· Date: Wednesday, 29th January 2025

· Time: 9.30 am arrival for a 9.45 am start