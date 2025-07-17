Manor Royal BID charity treasure hunt raises over £1,200 for local charity

The first ever Manor Royal BID Charity Treasure Hunt, supporting Crawley Open House, raised an impressive £1,200 for the local homelessness charity. The event brought together teams from Manor Royal businesses who had fun exploring the Business District to find and solve clues while raising funds for a worthy local cause.

The event, organised by Manor Royal BID (Business Improvement District), had teams from a wide range of local companies, including Magus Wealth, People's Partnership, Ampito Group, Tokyo Electron, Volution Group, Signia Hearing, Trans Data Management, Metrobus, AAR, Thales, Leo Cancer Care, Found Recruitment Solutions, DHA Planning Group, and Virgin Atlantic.

Helen McLaren, Engagement and Events Manager at Manor Royal BID, said:

"To celebrate Manor Royal’s 75th anniversary this year, we’ve organised new events for Manor Royal businesses, like the Treasure Hunt. We’re so pleased to see our local business community come together in support of Crawley Open House. The generosity shown by our participants, along with the fantastic spirit of collaboration, has made this year’s event an overwhelming success. Thank you to everyone who took part, to all at People’s Partnership who supported the event and a special thank you to Ian Wilkins and the Crawley Open House team."

Winning Team from Thales

After the Treasure Hunt, there was a chance for businesses to come together and meet other companies, whilst enjoying free refreshments and a BBQ which Crawley Open House organised. All funds raised go directly to Crawley Open House, a charity dedicated to supporting those experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness in the local area.

Ian Wilkins, Head of Fundraising and Relationships at Crawley Open House, said:

"On behalf of everyone at Crawley Open House, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Manor Royal BID and the participating companies for their generosity. The money raised will have a direct impact on the lives of those we support, and we are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership we share with Manor Royal BID and companies on the Business District. This event is a great example of what can be achieved when we all come together for a common cause."

The Manor Royal Charity Treasure Hunt is just one of many community-focused and business events hosted by Manor Royal BID. For more information on upcoming events and ways to get involved, visit www.manorroyal.org/events