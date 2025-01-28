Marriot House and Lodge Care Home thanks fantastic activities team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Marriott House and Lodge care home in Chichester, run by Barchester Healthcare, celebrated National Activity Providers & Professionals Week, which took place from January 20-24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff wanted to thank the wonderful activities team at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of the residents living there.

National Activity Providers & Professionals Week is an annual event to support activity professionals and thank them for all the many different varied activities they provide to residents and patients. Each and every member of the team at Marriott House and Lodge offer unique, tailored activities and entertainment to the residents every single day. They always go above and beyond their role and for this everyone at the home is truly grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki Culleton, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers & Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities teams for all their hard work by organising something for them for a change!”

MARRIOTT HOUSE AND LODGE CARE HOME THANKS FANTASTIC ACTIVITIES TEAM

Judy, a resident at Marriott House and Lodge, commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today; it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful activities coordinators for all that they do. They really make such a difference each and every day.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.