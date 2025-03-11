Mayfield and Five Ashes Village News

MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES VILLAGE NEWS

Please note. This column will now include Hadlow Down in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

WADHURST FARMERS MARKET

Tomorrow Saturday 15th March, 9am - 1pm! So many fabulous food, drink and craft stalls to explore this month. Beamers fresh fish - Arty-Gifts - Amber's Buttons - Fuggles Apple Juice - Kove Collection - Carillon Cottage - Open gardens - bird boxes - Heavenly Herbals -Little Madams Floris - @sandenvineyard - Wadhurst Honey - S&J Cards & Baby Knits - Jane's Jumpers - Bijoux Bibelot Glass - Squirrel Designs - Lavender – Haberdashery - Pantry Supply Co - Olive Oil - Jane Tyler studio - Christine Masters Art - Colin Young hand carved woodwork - Marion HandKnits - Quirky Knits - Birdy Heywood art - Feathers & Scales Pet food - Birch Gin - Arabian Bites - Sustainable Meat Eater - Debbie Bowler Ceramics - Winterdale Cheesemakers - Fresh Dough - TANA Mediterranean - AmthucViet - Ukrainian Kitchen - Falafel Box - Pat Woodley - One of a Kind Children’s Clothing - Gatos Chocolate.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Frant on Friday (7 March). Emergency services were called to Frant Road, on the A267, just before 3.40pm, to reports of a collision between a red Fiat and a blue Corsa. One of the drivers, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other driver suffered minor injuries. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online or via: 101, quoting serial 874 of 7/3.

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS MARCH 2025

Migration to a gov.uk emails and website. Towards the end of last year, the Council resolved to migrate to a gov.uk website and Councillor email addresses. The .gov.uk domain is recognised and trusted by the public as it signifies that the website is an official government site. This can increase confidence in the information and services provided by reassuring users that the site is sanctioned by the government. Using a standardised domain format across all government websites promotes uniformity and makes it easier for residents to navigate and find official resources. The community website is now active and residents using the old website address will be automatically redirected to the new address: https://mayfieldfiveashes-pc.gov.uk Councillors are in the process of updating their email settings. Any emails sent to the old addresses ending in org.uk will automatically be forwarded to their new ones. Both email addresses will run concurrently while everyone gets used to the new ones. Therefore, please update any contacts you may have to ensure that Council email correspondence ends with @mayfieldfiveashes-pc.gov.uk after the relevant councilor’s name.

DEVOLUTION

In February, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), the Rt Hon Angela Rayner, made an announcement in the House of Commons that that Sussex will be one of the places on the Devolution Priority Programme and that the Government will be moving to consult on the formation of a strategic combined authority and elected mayor. Below is the joint statement: “Greater powers for Sussex come a step closer with government backing for devolution. An opportunity to gain new powers and investment for Sussex has moved a step nearer with the government’s agreement to make the area a priority for devolution. Following an expression of interest from the leaders of Brighton & Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council, ministers have approved proposals to create a mayoral strategic authority for Sussex, made up of an elected mayor and two members of each constituent authority, with strategic powers for transport, public safety, health, environment and climate change, housing, economic growth, skills and jobs. As well as unlocking new powers and investment for the region, it would give the people of Sussex a stronger voice in how national decisions affect them and enable more decisions to be taken locally. The government will now begin a consultation to seek the views of people and organisations in Sussex. All three of Sussex’s upper-tier local authorities – Brighton & Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council – agree that devolution could unlock new funding and give people a stronger voice over national decisions which affect them and greater power to steer major projects across the area. It follows the Government’s White Paper on English Devolution published in December which outlined its aim to bring more decision-making down from Westminster to local communities. Cllr Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the whole of Sussex and West Sussex in particular. A mayoral authority will give our communities greater influence in the big decisions that affect the region, such as our highways, housing, and economic growth, plus much-needed long-term financial stability. I’m pleased the government has accepted us on to its priority programme, meaning we can unlock these benefits sooner rather than later. There is much to do, but please be assured we will continue our focus on delivering essential services and putting the needs of our residents first.” Cllr Keith Glazier, Leader of East Sussex County Council said: “I believe this is excellent news for the people of Sussex because it’s an opportunity for more decisions to be made locally and for greater investment here. I’m pleased the government has recognised our potential to prosper and develop together.” Cllr Bella Sankey, Leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, said: “This is an historic and exciting moment for our region. I am optimistic and ambitious about devolution because of the direct benefits I know it will bring to all communities in Sussex. It will mean that more money is directly invested in our area and that better transport, affordable housing and skills and job creation can be accelerated. I’m looking forward to meeting with residents, businesses and partners to ensure that all of our communities have the opportunity to shape the future.” Local councils in every part of Sussex would work closely with the mayoral strategic authority and would continue to deliver day-to-day services. Alongside devolution, the government is asking for proposals for unitary councils in all parts of Sussex, moving away from the two-tier model of county and borough or district councils where those exist. Discussion with partners will continue on how this might be arranged. There are no immediate changes to the operation of local authorities in Sussex or the services they provide.” The Mayoral elections are anticipated to take place in 2026. It is not known what implications there will be on Town and Parish Council or any financial consequences.

EXTRA APPOINTMENTS FOR URGENT DENTAL CARE

The NHS in Sussex is expanding access to urgent dental care appointments following the success of a pilot programme last year. More appointments are being made available across Sussex, including in Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, Rother, and Wealden. The initiative will provide same-day urgent care appointments and also offers courses of treatment, reducing the need for recurring visits. People in need of urgent dental care who do not have a regular dentist can access the service by calling the Sussex Dental Helpline on: 0300 123 1663 or emailing: [email protected]

SPORTS INFASTRUCTURE FUNDING

Applications are invited for the Sports Infrastructure Fund programme recently launched by Wealden District Council to enhance and provide outdoor sports pitches and facilities throughout the district. The council has committed £200,000 per year over a three-year period, to organisations via a grant funding programme, to support the delivery of recommendations in Wealden’s Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sports Facilities Strategy. These recommendations have been agreed with sport governing bodies and Sport England. Funding can be used to improve amenities and pitches throughout the district. Applications are being invited from local sports clubs, town and parish councils, schools and community organisations to support the delivery of a range of projects. The outdoor sports that could benefit from the funding programme include football, rugby union, tennis, cricket, lawn bowls, hockey, netball and stoolball. For further information on the funding programme, please go to: www.wealden.gov.uk/community-and-safety/information-on-grant-funding/sports-infrastructure-fund-2024-2027.To request an application pack, organisations should email their details and provide a short summary of the proposed project to [email protected].

WATER MAIN PROJECT BETWEEN BEWL WATER TREATMENT WORKS AND ROTHERFIELD.

In February, South East Water informed they have completed just under 65 per cent of this project. They are currently working in the following locations: B2100 (Best Beech Hill/Wadhurst Road) The working area has progressed along the road, working west from the junction with Best Beech Lane and Tidebrook Road. They are working within private land near the B2100 (Best Beech Hill/Wadhurst Road) and alongside Cousley Wood Road. TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES WARNINGS:

Information on roadworks can be found at Causeway one.Network. You can access the map using this link: https://one.network Then you need to search the area you are interested in. There is detailed information on road closure orders, the specific location of road works, what they are for and timings

PARISH COUNCIL MEETINGS

The meeting schedule on the website: http://www.mayfieldfiveashes.org.uk/ shows this month’s Council and Committee meetings as well as agendas, minutes of meetings and other meeting documentation. Janna Todd, Parish Clerk Old Manor House, High Street, Mayfield. TN20 6AL Telephone 01435 873784

COMMUNITY SAFETY and TRAFFIC COMMITTEE

This committee met in January and welcomed one of the members of the A267 Road Safety Group (RSG) to discuss the concerns on traffic speed and dangerous road junctions on the A267. They would like to increase membership numbers and promote awareness of their campaign to make the road safer. (See their Facebook page and article on ITV’s Meridian on 13th January). There are three dangerous junctions between Mayfield and Heathfield that need safety improvements: A272/ A267; Mayfield Flat; Cross-in Hand opposite the petrol station. The Parish Council has discussed the possibility of a roundabout or traffic lights at the junction of the A272/A267 with East Sussex County Council on numerous occasions but have been informed that it is too costly. The requirement to purchase land to widen the roads to allow for additional lanes for turning traffic was also a factor that they informed would be necessary. One of the aims of the RSG is to reduce the speed limit, along the route from the Mayfield roundabout to Horam, to 40mph (excluding Five Ashes, already 30mph) to make it less confusing to drivers. Currently there are speed limits of 30, 40, 50 and 60mph within this Parish. Our thanks go to the RSG for organising the cleaning of the road signs along the A267 and to the Deer Warden for installing deer warning signs at known crossings.

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH

Community Speedwatch (CSW) Please contact the Parish Council office if you are interested to train and help our CSW group. With additional volunteers, sessions can be arranged more often to monitor traffic speed in Mayfield and Five Ashes. There are currently eight trained members of CSW. Four sessions have taken place so far – two in each village. 32 vehicles were exceeding the allowed limit out of a total of 894. A letter from the police is received after the first report of speeding. If a vehicle appears on any parish CSW list twice they receive another ‘reminder’ letter. If they appear a third time they are visited by the police and may be cautioned. The data is held centrally (by registration number) so it is the incident of speeding not the location of the speeding offence that is relevant.

MCC UPDATE

Wealden District Council’s (WDC’s) online Planning Cases’ register has now closed to public comment relating to the new Mayfield Community and Health Centre planning application. At the time of writing, over 150 responses from Mayfield & Five Ashes residents had been received by WDC, and like with previous public consultations, feedback has been overwhelmingly in support of the project. In parallel with the planning activity, the project has entered into what is known as RIBA Stage 4, which is an intensive phase involving the specifying of every imaginable detail of the building, both internally and externally, with all the documentation being scheduled to be fully finalised by the end of March. The outcome of the planning application is expected to follow WDC’s Planning Committee North meeting in the latter part of March 2025. Providing the application is successful, the ‘Design & Build’ stage contractor appointed for the project will then invite the sub-contractors involved in the various specification packages to submit formal competitive quotations.

At the same time, any building conditions stipulated as part of planning approval by WDC will be dealt with. These processes will allow the final project cost to be ascertained. Assuming the schedule remains on course and the quotations are acceptable, the project’s building contractor will be appointed. Mobilisation requires approximately a month which should permit building work to commence in mid-July 2025. We will however keep you updated via the newsletter, village Facebook and the Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council website: www.mayfieldfiveashes.org.uk.

New Bus Fares For 2025. Good news! Bus fares across East Sussex will continue to be lower in the New Year, thanks to funding from East Sussex’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP). Across the nation, a £3 bus fare cap was introduced on 1st January 2025, that meant the maximum fare for a single bus trip would be limited to £3. However, thanks to BSIP funding from the Department of Transport, East Sussex County Council is introducing lower single adult fares of £1 and £2. The new lower fares will ensure passengers will pay less than £3 on several journeys, with some trips being cheaper than they were in 2024. Under the East Sussex BSIP fare reductions, short hop trips will be capped at £1, with medium length rides costing £2. Longer journeys will be £3 under the new national fare cap. Children’s fares will be even lower, with short journeys starting at 50p.

WADHURST U3A QUIZ NIGHT

Friday, 4 April - family and friends welcome. Bar opens at 7pm for 7.30 start. Commemoration Hall, Wadhurst. Teams of 6-8 per table. Tickets £5 per person available from Carillion Cottage, High Street, Wadhurst. For more information call: 07803 477639 or: 07894 083121.

MAYFACS

Thank you so much once again to Mayfield Fireworks Display and Mayfield Bonfire Society for supporting MAYFACS last year, alongside other local charities, and for the amazing donations we have received from the events. We also wanted to thank everyone who attended the events that are a huge highlight to the year and by doing so you have helped raise vital funds for MAYFACS and the other local organisations to continue our work within the community. Thank you to the sponsors of each event for making it possible! We welcome fundraising volunteers to support us at these events - with support including selling raffle tickets, shaking buckets, manning stalls, providing event support etc, so if you are interested in attending community events as a MAYFACS volunteer, do let us know!

POSTED ON FIVE ASHES COMMUNITY

We have just heard the sad news that Keith, pub landlord of The Ashes, has died. He was very much part of the community of Five Ashes and of course not forgetting Chris his wife and son also Keith. They must have been there for over 40 years, correct me if I’m wrong, and we spent many a happy hour with a glass of beer or wine in our hand and occasionally eating lovely food and I’m sure many others in our community have the same memories. A sad loss to the community.

CROW and GATE QUIZ NIGHT

Tonight, The Crow and Gate are kindly hosting a charity quiz night to raise money for St Wilfrid's Hospice. Bookings are now open, so please come along and book in advance to secure your place! Call them on: 01892 603461 or visit their website. Please tell the team you are coming for the quiz when you book.

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL

Sunday March 23, 2-5pmThe first chance this year to visit this local landmark. Free entry. Donations towards the restoration would be very welcome as we are entirely reliant on donations to continue the work. Guided tours and refreshments available. (NB. Parking is off road and there are no toilets)