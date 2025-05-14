Mayfield Fair in pictures

Mayfield Fair

Mayfield lived up to its name on Saturday as the village's pre-schools, businesses, charities, social enterprises, businesses and historians joined forces to enjoy May Fair.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrated for centuries, the Fair takes place in Mayfield High Street, which was closed to through traffic making space for dancers and musicians. The Green Man was in evidence, looking very much at home in this most medieaval of villages. Robin Hood and his sidekick, Friar Tuck caused a stir as they recruited Merry Men (and women) to defeat the evil Sheriff of Nottingham.

Crowds packed the top of the High Street as pre-schools and primaries from Mayfield and Five Ashes wove delicate traceries as they danced around the maypole. This tradition has its roots in Roman England and was much celebrated throughout Tudor times and seventeenth-century Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local historian Tim Cornish was on hand to discuss his book ' Medieaval Mayfield' and dropped hints about his forthcoming publication which will focus on the Wealden iron industry. "We produced the iron that was forged into cannon and helped defeat the Armada" he said. "Mayfield was the centre of ironfounding in Britain and our iron was transported down to the coast, along the Ouse and Cuckmere to Newhaven."

Morris Men at Mayfield Fair

Food and drink proved popular with Fine Wines of Mayfield offering tasting samples and butchers Leppards cooking up a storm on the outdoor barbecue. The Ashdown Forest Morris Men jingled bells and cracked sticks. There were tombolas and stalls selling all manner of arts and crafts, including Brenda Taylor, (The Jam Lady) selling quantities of home-made preserves.

Indefatigable community charity, MAYFACS teams were much in evidence and children lined up in their droves to watch Punch and Judy and wonder at an afternoon of magic where sleight of hand defeated the most eagle-eyed.

To underline the prominence of Mayfield's patron saint, a team of farriers hammered out the bases of weather vanes, echoing blacksmith St Dunstan's legendary escapade tweaking the devil's nose with his pincers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were opportunities to buy jewellery, cards, art and and original homewares too with Lindsay Nash from Five Ashes displaying her Lish Ceramics.

A memorable afternoon, aided by wall-to-wall sunshine and the glorious atmosphere of a Sussex village on a summer's day.