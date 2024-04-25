Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The law firm has raised almost £6,914 for the charity in a year with a busy programme of events.

KSS is an independent lifesaving charity, which has provided world-leading pre-hospital emergency care whenever and wherever it’s needed, for more than 30 years. They must raise £18.8m per year to be able to continue their life saving work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayo Wynne Baxter selected KSS as its charity partner in May 2023 in a two-year partnership which has included organising fundraisers and raising the charity’s profile.

Mayo Wynne Baxter raises money for KSS at the Seaford ParkRun.

Dean Orgill, chief executive partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter said: “This is a fantastic effort from the Mayo Wynne Baxter team and we’re so pleased to be able to support the lifesaving work of this important charity.

“Every year KSS responds to more than 3,300 incidents where they provide cutting edge pre-hospital emergency care which could make the difference between life or death. Last year alone KSS treated 155 patients with blood transfusions at the scene of an incident.

“In total 88 per cent of its income comes from donations, so businesses like ours raising money for its vital work really does count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to raising more funds for KSS in the year to come and supporting a charity which touches the lives of the people our team serves across Sussex, Surrey and Kent.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter raise money for KSS at a Heli Hike.

The money the law firm has raised so far could also pay for more than 70 emergency anaesthetics, allowing the KSS crew to take control of a patient’s breathing. This procedure would normally only be administered under extreme clinical conditions in a hospital environment but is essential in giving patients the best possible chance of survival, the best recovery and long-term outcomes.

Mayo Wynne Baxter has already held dozens of activities to raise money and raise the charity’s profile since the partnership started in May last year, including a Seaford ParkRun takeover, a Rugby World Cup Sweepstake, a silent auction at the Mayo Wynne Baxter Christmas Party and a team quiz night featuring a hamper raffle, as well as many more.

The firm has plenty of other fundraisers in the diary this year, including a summer party raffle, a summer Olympics and will even take part in the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing the three highest mountains of Scotland, England and Wales in 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KSS is also committed to preventing loss of life though a number of initiatives and a team from KSS will be attending the Mayo Wynne Baxter staff conference to provide CPR and defibrillator training for employees.

Dean Orgill, chief executive partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter (second from left) visits KSS.

Last year the team from Mayo Wynne Baxter was invited to visit the KSS operational base at Redhill Aerodrome to meet some of the crew of doctors and paramedics and to witness for themselves just how this charity saves lives every single day.

Operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, a KSS helicopter can reach anywhere in Kent, Surrey or Sussex within just 30 minutes, and the advanced medical crew brings the hospital room to the patient, whether that is at the roadside, on a beach or in a patient’s home, they will then transport the patient directly to the most appropriate hospital for their needs, including the South East’s major trauma centres, continuing life-saving care whilst flying.

KSS recorded its busiest year in its history in 2023, when it responded to more than 3,300 incidents, an average of nine patients every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Campbell, corporate relations officer at KSS said: “As a local community charity we are delighted that Mayo Wynne Baxter, a local business, is supporting KSS, their local air ambulance.

“It’s great to hear that everyone is getting involved in a variety of fundraisers, from bake sales to Christmas auctions, quiz nights to 10k runs. The enthusiasm of the charity and social committees combined is infectious.

“The money that Mayo Wynne Baxter has raised so far is invaluable in our fight to save more lives. It costs over £51k a day to run our lifesaving service and most of that is funded by the communities we serve, including businesses like Mayo Wynne Baxter.

“We look forward to celebrating our one-year anniversary with them and raising even more vital funds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, please visit: www.mayowynnebaxter.co.uk